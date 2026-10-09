Beware Boiuna Review: Jessica Rothe And Kiana Madeira Battle A Giant Snake With Too Little Bite | File photo

Title: Beware Boiuna



Director: Mike P. Nelson



Cast: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, Logan Marshall-Green



Where: In Theatres



Rating: 2 Stars







Review



A giant snake, the Amazon rainforest and a boatload of people making questionable decisions should, in theory, be enough to keep a creature feature slithering along. Beware Boiúna has the ingredients, but spends too much time preparing the meal. A medical mission into the Amazon becomes entangled with Boiúna, a legendary serpent whose presence is tied to the disturbance of the natural order. The premise offers more than the usual reptilian rampage, particularly in its suggestion that human intrusion carries consequences. Unfortunately, the film takes its environmental concerns and human conflicts rather solemnly, while the actual monster business is kept waiting in the wings.



The subplot involving Alli, Lena and a hostile group of outsiders adds menace but also makes the narrative feel as though it has wandered in from another survival thriller. The screenplay occasionally springs surprises by refusing to follow the conventional order of who lives, who dies and who deserves our sympathy. Several grisly set pieces work effectively. The problem is that these bright spots are separated by stretches of sluggish storytelling, leaving the film caught between ecological parable and popcorn horror.





Actors’ Performance



Jessica Rothe and Kiana Madeira bring credibility to Alli and Lena, making their survival instincts feel earned rather than dictated by horror-movie stupidity. Logan Marshall-Green gives the antagonistic Brennan the requisite unpleasantness, although the character is more functional than memorable. Will Close fares best when the film permits him to lighten the atmosphere as Callum, delivering comic moments without turning the character into a caricature. The performances keep the human side watchable, even when the screenplay gives them too much narrative baggage.



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Music and Aesthetics



The Amazon setting is brilliantly photographed, with the river, jungle and oppressive surroundings creating an appropriately uneasy backdrop. Boiúna herself looks convincing when properly revealed, particularly in the sequences that exploit her enormous scale. The trouble is that the film frequently obscures its star attraction through frantic camerawork, darkness and rapid editing. What might have been suspense instead occasionally feels like an elaborate game of “spot the snake”. The score pushes hard for tension, sometimes harder than the images warrant.



FPJ Verdict



Beware Boiúna has ambition, atmosphere and a few genuinely nasty surprises, but its best qualities are repeatedly undermined by ponderous pacing and an overcomplicated narrative. There is enough here to keep genre devotees mildly interested, but considerably more snake would have done wonders.