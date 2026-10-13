'Best Poster', 'This Looks Epic': Ramayana Makers Unveil Jatayu First Look; Netizens Impressed

Ramayana Makers Unveil Jatayu Poster | X (Twitter)

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana have been sharing the character posters for the past few days, and those posters have been receiving mixed responses from netizens. On Tuesday, they shared the poster of Jatayu and revealed that Anupam Kher has given his voice to the character. The makers tweeted, "When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana. Advance bookings open in 8 days (sic)."

When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana. Advance bookings open in 8 days. https://t.co/iY46nezek7 — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October 13, 2026

Netizens react to Ramayana Jatayu poster

While earlier released posters of Ramayana didn't receive a good response, netizens are impressed with Jatayu's poster. A netizen tweeted, "Finally, they’re releasing good posters. I can’t even tell you how happy I am. Hope they continue like this! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Jatayu Mass What a poster, dude, I'm speechless (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Best Poster Till Date Isko Bolte Hai Poster (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana Part 1 release date

There were multiple reports about Ramayana Part 1's release date, but it has finally been revealed by the makers that the film will hit the big screens on November 5, 2026. Reportedly, the movie will have paid previews on November 4, but there's no confirmation about it.

Ramayana cast

Apart from Ranbir, Yash, and Sai, Ramayana also stars Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Shobana, Kunal Kapoor, and others. The movie will feature Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and reportedly, Ramayana Part 1 will end with the entry of Sunny, making everyone keen to watch Part 2, which is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali next year.

Ramayana Part 1 advance booking

The advance booking of Ramayana will start on Dussehra this year, and the film is expected to take the box office by storm.