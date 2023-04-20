Bengali superstar Jeet reacts on South Indian cinema, 'If our films are accepted by a wider audience, then I will do films of that scale'

Jeet | Pic: Varinder Chawla

Bengali superstar Jeet and newbie Susmita Chatterjee were recently in Mumbai to promote their film Chengiz. The film, which is also dubbed in Hindi, will hit screens on April 21. The two spoke exclusively with The Free Press Journal.

When asked how it feels to promote his film Chengiz in Mumbai, he says, “It feels amazing since it’s been a long dream to come and promote here. I have learned a lot from this city. I love this city and I would never have thought that I would come here with a Bengali film which is dubbed in Hindi. Life is full of surprises and it’s good to have one.”

While different regional industries are working together and even promoting along with each other, Jeet feels that time and audiences are changing. “Nationally, the mindset has been changed. The openness is helping to follow the new roadmap,” he shares.

Sharing further on his film Chengiz, he tells, “The film is about how nobody makes you somebody (laughs). The way it’s been told is exciting. It has a lot of twists and turns. It’s a thrilling film and will entertain people.”

South Indian films are the current best thing scale wise and when we asked Jeet if that pushes him to do better as an actor, he explains, “If our films are being accepted by a wider audience, then I could probably think of doing films of that scale. We too can expand our vision. I don’t know about the scale and mounting of Chengiz but it will be an interesting watch.”

While regional actors seem to have a comfort zone in their own language, Jeet assures that he is good with speaking Hindi too. “I have also studied in Hindi so I am okay with it. I have acted in Bhojpuri, Oriya, and Telugu projects. I would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani but I am waiting how Chengiz opens gates for us,” he gushes.

Susmita on Chengiz

“This is my first time in Mumbai as I promote my film Chengiz. Since my childhood, I always wanted to be an actor. I started working in the Bengali industry two years ago. It is my first mainstream commercial film. I was very nervous on the first and last day of the shoot. Jeet is a Bengali superstar and I am fortunate enough to have worked with him. I have learnt a lot from him. He is very humble. I play a girl named Nandini in the film, who is an air hostess. She is a modern, honest girl who falls for a ruthless mafia.”