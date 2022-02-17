Bengali film industry stars remember Bappi Lahiri with love

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Pic: Instagram/prosenstar

“Bappi Lahiri was synonymous with my voice. We made a good pair. He had sung several songs for me. Chirodini tumi je aamar (You are eternally mine).”

Rituparna Sengupta

Pic: Instagram/rituparnaspeaks

“I can’t believe this has happened. Both my family and Bappi da’s family shared a good rapport. I feel like losing one of my inspirations.”

Usha Uthup

“From Ramba ho ho to Koi yahan nache nache, these songs that brought me fame were done by Bappi da. I owe a large portion of my career to him. People like him never die. They are immortal.”

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:38 AM IST