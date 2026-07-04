Before Aamir Khan, These Actors Got Married In Their 50s, 60s & Also In 70s |

Veteran actor and one of India's best-looking men, Kabir Bedi married four times. His first wife was Protima Bedi, his second one was Susan Humphreys, third one was Nikki Bedi and his fourth wife is Parveen Dusanj, who he married when he was 70! Ashish Vidyarthi, had his second marriage to Rupali Barua at 57. Fitness-enthusiast, model-actor, Milind Soman who was earlier married to Mylene Jamponoi married Ankita Konwar at 52. And, senior actress, Suhasini Mulay married Atul Gurtu when she was 60.

Kishore Kumar's 4 marriages

Noted playback singer, actor, filmmaker Kishore Kumar married four times. His first wife was Ruma Ghosh. With her, he had son, noted, playback singer, Amit Kumar. His second marriage to Madhubala happened in 1960. It ended with the Mughal-E-Azam’s, most-beautiful, star’s passing away in 1969, to a rare heart genetic disorder. Kishore then married Yogita Bali in 1976 and they divorced in 1978. In 1980, the playback singer married actress Leena Chadavarkar, who was widowed after her husband, Siddharth Bandodkar, died in 1976.

Actor and 70-80s superstar, Vinod Mehra married three times. His wives are Meena Broca, Bindiya Goswami and Kiran Mehra.