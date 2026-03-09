Becoming Sherlock Holmes: Actor Nigel Miles-Thomas Opens Up About Being Part Of The Mumbai Fringe Festival

Actor Nigel Miles-Thomas Opens Up About Being Part Of The Mumbai Fringe Festival |

Actor Nigel Miles-Thomas is a renowned Holmes interpreter who has had an extensive career spanning five decades. He has worked with Steven Berkoff (Rambo 2, Octopussy), and has performed a leading role in London’s West End as well as many of the regional theatres in the UK. Internationally Nigel has performed in the USA and all over Europe and Asia. He is well known for his appearance in Dr Who as well as many of the UK’s most popular television shows.

Nigel is part of the Mumbai Fringe Festival (10–15 March), and shall be performing the one-man show, Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act. The year is 1916- drawn from two years of Sussex retirement for the funeral of his friend, Dr Watson, Holmes returns to Baker Street to resolve 'the last act' of his epic career. A theatrical evening then unfolds, with fourteen characters, all played by Nigel in a tour de force performance.



In an interaction with us, Nigel opened up about his Mumbai shows and journey.

What intrigued you about performing in Mumbai’s first edition?

I’ve performed in Chennai and Delhi before, but I’ve only ever passed through Mumbai for a few days. Even in that short time, I found the energy there to be extraordinary. I am absolutely intrigued to see how the audiences will respond. My first Fringe experience in Asia back in 1985 (in Hong Kong) completely changed my world and knocked my senses for six, so the opportunity to bring Sherlock Holmes to the Mumbai Fringe was enormously appealing to me.

What aspects that you are curious (or nervous) about landing in India?

People sometimes think because it’s a drama there isn't any humor, but Sherlock Holmes has a very dry wit. I'm interested to see how that lands. Also, having done the Edinburgh Fringe nearly 30 times, I’m used to a bit of "danger." Fringe audiences aren't always archetypal theatre-goers because they talk or get up, so I have to be very disciplined about my act.

I’ve noticed in places like the Middle East that people struggle to leave their phones alone, even when they are enjoying the show. I’m a bit curious to see if that happens in Mumbai, though I hope the audience can divorce themselves from their Instagram messages for the performance!

Tell us a little about your show Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act?

My show is a piece of intimate storytelling. While many people expect a standard drama, the play actually captures the dry wit and humor that Sherlock Holmes is known for. I believe that this style of storytelling is a powerful tool that can be shared globally, as it connects with people regardless of where they are from. I perform it with the same integrity no matter the location, and I am confident it will resonate deeply with the audiences here.

What has your journey as an actor, director, and industry professional been like?

My journey has been defined by the Edinburgh Fringe, where I have performed nearly 30 times since 1979. It is a place of danger and excitement that keeps an actor sharp. A pivotal moment in my career was performing at the Hong Kong Fringe in 1985. Coming from a European background where I hadn't traveled much, that experience "knocked my senses for six" and sparked a lifetime of international performance. Since then, I have taken my work all over the world, embracing the expansion of Fringe theatre into Asia as a wonderful way to connect different cultures through drama.