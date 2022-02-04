Basant Panchami 2022: Paint the town yellow with these Bollywood-inspired fashion ideas

While Holi is popular as the festival of colours, it is preceded by Basant Panchami, a vibrant festival that welcomes and celebrates the spring season with the colour yellow.

The joyous festival, which falls on February 5 this year, is also called Saraswati Panchami.

On this day, Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, and art is worshipped by prayers and offerings -- which are often yellow in colour, whether in the form of food, flowers or clothes.

People also dress up in vibrant yellow outfits for the Saraswati Pooja and mark the joyous onset of spring.

If you too wish to embrace this festival fashionably, then here are some great yellow outfit ideas, inspired by Bollywood divas.

1. SAREE: Genelia Deshmukh and Alia Bhatt

A saree is one of the most graceful and evergreen Indian traditional outfits. One can choose the heaviness of the saree based on their personal choice and availability.

A trending colour combination in sarees is that of yellow and white, as pulled off gracefully by Alia Bhatt and Genelia Deshmukh.

While Alia opts for a white saree with a touch of yellow standing out, Genelia goes for a complete yellow saree, paired with a white blouse.

A statement piece of jewellery is perfect to complete your outfit, whether it's a gold neckpiece like Genelia or ghungroo jhumkas as flaunted by Alia.

2. SUIT - Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone

If a saree feels too much, then a yellow suit is perfect to match the festive vibe. Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut do complete justice to this stunning sartorial choice.

While Deepika opts for a goldish-yellow velvet suit that is perfect for the February chill, Kangana embraces the spring vibe with pink flowers on her yellow suit.

With short necklines, the actors create a perfect look with heavy, shimmering drop-earring, flaunted by pulling their hair back. They complete their outfit with matching juttis.

3. KURTI: Yami Gautam and Richa Chadha

A simple yet beautiful yellow kurti is one of the most comfortable Indian outfits that will help you effortlessly join the tribe of yellow-dressers on social media.

Take styling inspiration from Yami Gautam who compliments her kurti with bold red lips, a small bindi and gold long chain earrings. She lets her hair straight and loose, parted from the centre.

With a similar hairstyle, Richa Chadha picks a yellow kurti with bits of red and green floral prints and completes the outfit with matching, quirky earrings.

4. INDO-WESTERN: Madhuri Dixit and Neha Dhupia

When confused between traditional or western, an indo-western outfit can be your answer. Go for a flowy yellow fabric with prints of the spring season - like the gorgeous flowers on Madhuri Dixit's jacket-palazzo set or Neha Dhupia's dressy-kaftan with trees printed on it.

On the accessories front, you can freely explore - either go elegant like Neha with a sleek neckpiece or rock the jewellery with earrings, necklaces, bangles and rings like Madhuri.

As seen on our divas, a natural-look hairdo will complete your stylish look effortlessly.

5. WESTERN-CASUAL: Mrunal Thakur and Katrina Kaif

Now, let's be honest. Two years of sitting inside our homes have made us way too comfortable in our everyday outfits, and dressing up may feel like a herculean task. For those who wish to add a dash of yellow to their everyday look on Basant Panchami, seek inspiration from our breezy divas - Mrunal Thakur and Katrina Kaif.

While Mrunal chooses a sunny-yellow thick sweater for her look, Katrina invests in a lemon-yellow cardigan. Now you can either play it safe like the former and pair it with your favourite jeans or go all-yellow like the latter.

Keep your hair casual and you're all set for a perfect Basant Panchami photo.

Now it's your turn to hunt through your wardrobe or on a shopping app and match the celebrity look you loved the most. Happy Basant Panchami 2022!

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 08:44 PM IST