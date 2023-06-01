'Barbie never f**ked with Ken': Ryan Gosling, 42, slams critics claiming he's too 'old' to play the role

'Barbie never f**ked with Ken': Ryan Gosling slams critics claiming he's too 'old' to play the role | Photo via YouTube Screenshot

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has the perfect response to criticism about his casting in the 'Barbie' movie. Shutting down critics who called him too "old" to play Ken in the live-action adaptation of the Mattel dolls, the actor claims people "never cared" about Barbie's counterpart before, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a new interview with GQ magazine for a cover story, the 42-year-old actor is asked about the debate that broke out among different generations of 'Barbie' fans after photographs and trailer for the movie were unveiled earlier this year.

He initially gives a diplomatic response as saying: "I would say, you know, if people don't want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with."

Later, as the magazine notes: 'The Gray Man' star brings it up again.

"It is funny," he adds, "this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?"

"And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing," he says, before calling out the critics over their hypocrisy: "But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time'. No, you didn't. You never did. You never cared."

"Barbie never f**ked with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told," the actor continues.

"I care about this dude now. I'm like his representative. 'Ken couldn't show up to receive this award, so I'm here to accept it for him'."

Directed by Greta Gerwig, 'Barbie' stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll with Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa and many more as different variations of Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncutti Gatwa and John Cena play different variations of Ken.

The latest trailer for the film unveils the story that follows Barbie as she has "a full-on existential crisis".

Trying to find "the truth", she leaves Barbie Land with Ken tagging along. Chaos ensues as the duo try to adjust to the real world.

It will be released in US theaters on July 21.