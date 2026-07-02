'Bangalore, You Did Me Dirty': Actress Parul Gulati Alleges ₹8 Lakh+ Scam At Nish Hair Store; Urges Customers To Verify Payments

Actress Parul Gulati Alleges ₹8 Lakh+ Scam At Nish Hair Store; Urges Customers To Verify Payments |

Actress, entrepreneur and model Parul Gulati has revealed that she was allegedly scammed at one of her Nish Hair stores in Bengaluru. Sharing a video on Instagram, the founder said she spent an entire day at a police station after discovering that two employees had allegedly duped not only her business but several customers as well. "Bangalore, you did me dirty," she began the video.

Parul revealed photos of the two accused, a store manager and a sales executive, claiming they had been siphoning off customer payments into their personal accounts instead of the company's. She further alleged that the female employee had access to the store's CCTV cameras and conveniently took sick leave on the day Parul made an unannounced visit to the outlet.

The actress said she had long suspected that something was wrong but couldn't identify the issue. During questioning, the store manager allegedly admitted that he had started the fraud just one month after joining the company. "All he said was, 'I started after one month of joining the job,'" Parul recalled, adding that he spent the first month understanding the business before executing the scam.

Explaining the alleged fraud, Parul claimed the duo sold Nish Hair products worth Rs 15,000–20,000 daily, accepted payments in their personal accounts, and pocketed the entire amount. "They sold my product, my packaging, through my name to the customer and then took the whole amount themselves. To unhone mujhse bhi churaya hai, aur customers se bhi," she said.

Addressing her Bengaluru customers, Parul warned that anyone who had made payments directly to the two employees may also have been scammed. She alleged that the store manager had been carrying out the fraud for nearly six months, which also explained the missing inventory and accounting discrepancies. She urged customers to always ask for a bill and verify the payment details before making any transaction.

In a note accompanying the video, Parul wrote, "I got scammed and I have proof of only 6 months. I don't know what to do but all I can do is request that these two never get hired. The guy has told me himself, 'I didn't do more than 8L,' and the girl is still on the run."

She further added, "I highly doubt if I will ever recover my money, but these two did me dirty and they deserve to never get work anywhere."

Soon after she shared the incident, fans and followers flooded the comments section with messages of support, while many praised her for publicly warning customers about the alleged scam.