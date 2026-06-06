Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol Starrer Takes Low Opening, Collects ₹50 Lakh

Bandar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Amid biggies like Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, one mid-budget film was also released on Friday. We are talking about Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, which stars Bobby Deol in the lead role. The movie received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, but due to no pre-release buzz and fewer promotions, Bandar has taken a low opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 50 lakh net in India at the box office on Friday, which is surely not a great number. However, as the reviews have been good, we can expect the movie to show a jump at the box office during the weekend.

Bandar Budget

According to reports, Bandar is made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. So, an opening of Rs 50 lakh is surely disappointing. The movie clearly needs to show a huge jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect a decent amount during the first weekend.

Bandar Vs Peddi Vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

If we compare the box office collections of all three films, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected the best on Friday (Rs 7.50 crore), followed by Peddi Hindi (Rs 2.25 crore), and Bandar is in the third spot with a collection of Rs 50 lakh.

Bandar Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "While we have seen many films based on jails and their inmates, Bandar sees Anurag Kashyap’s attempt at a jail-and-inmates story. Even though he does a decent job, one feels the utmost need to tweak the police interrogation scene a bit, as it immediately reminds you of the stellar ‘Papa Calling’ scene by Girish Kulkarni in Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly. While Bandar is laced with expletives, one surely misses hard-hitting one-liners. While the film’s cinematography (Shaaz Rizvi) is top-class, the editor (Aarti Bajaj) definitely could have done away with a few scenes in the latter first half and the early second half."