Who was Bal Thackeray’s first born Bindumadhav Thackeray? Know the forgotten tiger

Mumbai is aware of Bollywood’s bond with Bal Thackeray. With the Shiv Sena supremo’s biopic all set to release on January 25, the audience is eager to see the real life saga of their late roaring king on screen. However, very few know of Thackeray’s eldest son Bindumadhav Thackeray who died on April 20, 1996. Here are some facts of this forgotten tiger.