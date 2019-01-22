Who was Bal Thackeray’s first born Bindumadhav Thackeray? Know the forgotten tiger

Mumbai is aware of Bollywood’s bond with Bal Thackeray. With the Shiv Sena supremo’s biopic all set to release on January 25, the audience is eager to see the real life saga of their late roaring king on screen. However, very few know of Thackeray’s eldest son Bindumadhav Thackeray who died on April 20, 1996. Here are some facts of this forgotten tiger.
Bindumadhav met with an unfortunate accident on April 20, 1996. He died at the age of 42. He was returning from a holiday in Lonavala accompanied by his wife Madhavi, son Nihal, daughter Neha, two bodyguards and his driver.
Affectionately known as ‘Binda’, he had never shown an inclination to join active politics. Initially he started his own video company but later switched to producing feature films. He came into the limelight for his maiden Hindi venture ‘Agnishakshi’ starring Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala and Nana Patekar earning him rave reviews.
Upon his death, Mumbai had observed a peaceful (not officially declared by Shiv Sena) bandh. Barring essential services such as long distance trains, BEST buses, auto rickshaws, milk vans, medical stores, all other establishments had voluntarily downed their shutters.
While there is not much known about Bindumadhav, it was his first hand connection with Indian cinema that paved way to this biopic and the ultimate connection of the Thackerays with Bollywood.
The film Thackeray stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role with Amrita Rao as his wife. It is scheduled for release on January 25, 2019.
