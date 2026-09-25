Bakaiti Season 2 Review: Sheeba Chadha & Rajesh Tailang Starrer Is A Relatable Tale of Family, Conflict & Love | Youtube Channel Of Zee 5

Title: Bakaiti Season 2

Director: Samar Iqbal

Cast: Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha,

Where: Streaming On Zee5

Rating: ***

Review

Directed by Samar Iqbal, Bakaiti Season 2 picks up where the first season left off and returns to the familiar lanes of old Ghaziabad, where family affection and friction occupy the same square foot. The Katarias are back, and their idea of domestic peace remains rather flexible.

The ancestral home acquires more occupants and considerably more arguments.

The opening havan, supposedly held for peace and prosperity, is deliciously ironic. The prayers barely finish before the brothers start bickering. As Sushma wisely observes, “Ghar hai, Kalesh toh chalta rehta hai.”

The series works best when it observes rather than manufactures life. Romance, humour, financial anxiety and heartfelt family moments emerge naturally from the domestic clutter. The looming redevelopment of the ancestral house, survival on a tight budget and Sanjay’s temperament give the season its central conflict.

The series also captures Gen Z’s relationship with parents: friendly enough to share a joke, cautious enough to know where the invisible line lies. Bunty’s remorseful confession to his mother, “Mummy aap sorry mat bolo, main guilt se mar raha hoon,” provides one of the season’s genuinely affecting moments.

Yet the season occasionally feels too familiar. Its conflicts, resolutions and life lessons, including the exhortation to “sach ka saath dena”, can sometimes be anticipated several scenes in advance. The warmth remains genuine, but the element of surprise is in shorter supply.

Actors’ Performance

The ensemble is the series’ strongest asset. Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha are wonderfully lived-in as Sanjay and Sushma, while Aaditya Shukla and Tanya Sharma bring convincing youthful energy as Bunty and Naina. Parvinder Jit Singh and Poonam Jangra, as Ajay and Alka, add flavour to the ensemble, as does Ramesh Rai, who brings warmth as Nanaji. Devishi Madaan and Rtwik Nambiar bring freshness as Ishita and Kevin Joseph, Bunty and Naina's love interests, while Abhijeet Chavan is effective as Pushpendra Tyagi, the builder.

Music and Aesthetics

The old Ghaziabad setting works well, giving the series an earthy, lived-in texture. Its visual appeal lies less in polish than in familiarity: homes, lanes and domestic spaces feel inhabited rather than decorated. The overall aesthetic complements the slice-of-life storytelling.

FPJ Verdict

Bakaiti Season 2, while predictable in places, remains an affectionate portrait of a family where love may be unconditional, but arguments clearly are too.