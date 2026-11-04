'Bahot Paise Offer Hue...': Eetha Actress Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Break After Stree 2 - Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Break After Stree 2 | Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen on the big screens in Stree 2, which was released in 2023. Now, after three years, the fans of the actress will get to watch her in the movie Eetha. Recently, the actress had an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, and while talking about what advice she would give young girls who are trying to navigate their careers, Shraddha opened up about herself and revealed why she took a break after Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she took a break

The actress said, "Stree 2 ke baad mujhe bahot filmein offer hui, bahot paise bhi offer hue. Lekin maine decide kar liya tha ke jab tak mujhe woh perfect kahani nahi milti na, main kuch sign nahi karne wali. Toh mere dil ne kaha ke mujhe patience rakhna padega aur maine woh kiya (After Stree 2, I was offered many films and a lot of money. But I had decided that I wouldn't sign anything until I found the perfect story. So my heart told me to be patient, and I did)."

Shraddha - I’ve been offered many films after Stree 2 with much higher pay but I chose to wait for the right film. Patience isn’t easy but I’m proud of the decision I’ve made. #ShraddhaKapoor #AMA https://t.co/Hzp5A7QV3b — ᥫ᭡ 𝙍𝙖𝙮𝙖 (@prettyyylilac) November 3, 2026

Shraddha further said that it does get difficult to wait, but right now she is very proud of her decision. She said, "So, I would say listen to that voice in your heart. Kabhi kabhi difficulty ho jati hai, but it's totally worth it (Sometimes it gets difficult, but it's totally worth it)."

Shraddha Kapoor in Eetha

Now, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Eetha. The film's trailer was launched last week with a lot of fanfare, and it has received a mixed to positive response from the audience.

Eetha release date

Eetha is slated to release on December 4, 2026. The film was earlier slated to hit the big screens in August this year, but it was postponed. It is going to clash at the box office with Abbas–Mustan's 3 Monkeys.