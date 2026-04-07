Badshah's Tateeree Song Controversy: Rapper Grilled By NCW For Over An Hour In Delhi

Rapper Badshah appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi on Tuesday (April 7), where he was questioned for over an hour in connection with the controversy surrounding his Haryanvi track Tateeree. A video shared by PTI showed the rapper’s car leaving the NCW office after the questioning session.

The appearance followed a summons issued by the Commission over allegations of obscenity and vulgarity in the song’s lyrics and visuals.

VIDEO | Delhi: Rapper Badshah leaves National Commission for Women (NCW) office after hour-long questioning in connection with his song.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/9uByrredHO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 7, 2026

In March 2026, the NCW said it had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports related to the track. In an official statement, the Commission noted that the content of the song appeared, at first glance, to be objectionable and potentially in violation of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

“The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Tattiri / Tatihari',” the Commission had said in its statement.

Apart from Badshah, the Commission had also summoned directors Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, along with producer Hiten, asking them to appear before the panel with relevant documents.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, had come under scrutiny following the release of the song. The track sparked criticism online, with several users objecting to what they described as “obscene lyrics” and “inappropriate visuals”.

The controversy also led to an official police complaint being filed against the rapper.

Earlier, the Haryana State Commission for Women had issued directions to arrest Badshah after he reportedly failed to appear before the deadline in connection with the matter.

Amid the backlash, the rapper had shared a video on his official Instagram account apologising if the song had hurt anyone’s sentiments.