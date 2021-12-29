Badshah shares 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo's health update: 'He has regained consciousness'

Internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo, who became famous after a video of him singing the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ went viral on social media, was injured in a road accident on December 28.

Rapper Badshah shared the boy's health update on Twitter on Wednesday.

He tweeted, "Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers."

On Tuesday, Badshah had informed his followers on the micro-blogging site that he is in touch with Sahdev's family.

"In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers," he had tweeted.

Dirdo was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the accident occurred. The boy fell off the motorcycle and got injured. It is being said that he has suffered a serious head injury.

He was shifted from Sukma District Hospital to Medical College in Jagdalpur after receiving first aid. The district collector Vineet Bandanwar and Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma also visited the hospital to check how he was doing. His condition is being continuously monitored by doctors.

Dirdo went viral overnight after his version of the song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' went viral on social media.

Two years ago, Sahdev’s teacher asked him to sing the song at school and recorded his video. The clip was subsequently shared on the internet. However, the video only grabbed netizens' attention this year.

Notably, the sensational kid was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. He has also released the revamped version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar with Badshah.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 02:10 PM IST