Badshah Breaks Silence On Tateeree Song Controversy, Issues Apology; 'Aap Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Maaf Karenge'- Watch VIDEO

Badshah Breaks Silence On Tateeree Song Controversy |

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his song Tateeree on social media. Taking to his Instagram story, he apologized to his fans, saying, “The song is being taken off from everywhere.” He also expressed regret to the people of Haryana, asking for their forgiveness and urging them to think of him as one of their own.

Uploading a video on his Instagram account, Badshah said, "My new song Tateeree has been released, and I see that the message conveyed through its lyrics and visuals has hurt the sentiments of many people, especially my own Haryanvi community." The Rapper further added that he himself is from Haryana and did not intend to hurt anyone from the community. He said, "I am from Haryana myself. Those who know me are aware that my language, food, lifestyle, and identity are deeply Haryanvi. I am a very proud Haryanvi. I never intended to say anything disrespectful about any child or woman from Haryana."

The rapper explained that he comes from the Hip-Hop genre, where rivals often try to one-up or criticize each other through their song. The same was done by him and the song was never intended to target any woman or child. However, he acknowledged that some of the words used in the song may have been inappropriate.

Badshah further apologized to his fans and the people of Haryana for hurting them with his song. He clarified, however, that neither the visuals nor the lyrics were ever intended to be indecent. He said in the video, "If any part of the song has hurt anyone, I sincerely apologize to all of you from the bottom of my heart. I hope you will forgive me, thinking of me as your own son from Haryana.

As Badshah uploaded the video, fans started flooding the comment section, saying, "We are with you bro." Others continued to claim that he has full support from his fans.