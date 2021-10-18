'Badhaai Ho triggered conversation about how society should react to late pregnancy': Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is dubbed as the poster boy of clutter-breaking content in Indian cinema because of his progressive entertainers that have managed to spread important messages. On the third release anniversary of his blockbuster family entertainer, Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann reveals he is happy with the positive impact the film had on people.

Ayushmann, who has delivered eight back-to-back theatrical hits, says, “Most of my films are meant for families to engage and take away an important message, and also be entertained. I have been blessed to find scripts that are new, unique and have a family audience skew as well.”

Sharing the driving force behind him saying yes to the project, the Vicky Donor actor says, “Badhaai Ho, for me, ticked all these boxes and I’m thankful that the film triggered an important conversation in India about how society should react to late pregnancy. Society conditions us to react in a certain way when such things happen.”

Ayushmann further adds, “We wanted to show people why it’s not as big a deal that we make it out to be. We wanted people to see this issue from a more inclusive lens and tell them that it should not be seen as taboo. That, to me, was the success of Badhaai Ho. My next line up starting with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, also falls under this bracket and is a wholesome family entertainer.”

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:00 AM IST