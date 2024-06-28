Bad Newz Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Shine In A Twisted Tale Of Two Fathers

The much-anticipated trailer for Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has finally been released by the makers. The trailer showcases a gripping narrative of a medical condition homopaternal superfecundation where a woman conceives twins from separate men.

The story is filled with intense drama and powerful performances revolving around an accidental sperm swap case. The film is directed by Anandi Tiwari, and it is reportedly stated to be inspired by a real-life event. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the , makers wrote, "Tripling up the entertainment quotient with some #BadNewz – a total package of everything you never saw coming! A rare comedy film inspired by true events. TRAILER OUT NOW!"

The trailer sets a comedy tone, and all three characters amaze the audience. One can expect the laughter ride from the twisted tale of two fathers. Vicky Kaushal’s character just steals the limelight with its comic presence, and Ammy Virk's funny character is striking, and his performance is expected to be one of the film’s highlights.

On the other hand, Tripti Dimri's portrayal is both compelling and relatable, showcasing her ability to carry complex roles with ease as a mother who is figuring out the better father among the two.

The cinematography and background score in the trailer are all set to take us into an amazing visual experience. Bad Newz seems an interesting comedy-drama with a roller-coaster ride of emotions by the lead trio. Fans are excited to watch the repertoire of this hard-hitting dramas backed by Dharma Productions. It is all set to hit the screen on 19th July 2024.