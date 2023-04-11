Bad Boy actors Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin perform flash mob at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin are all set to dazzle the silver screen with their debut film, Bad Boy, which has been generating buzz for its mesmerizing songs and impressive star cast.

To ramp up the excitement for the movie, the actors treated their fans to a live Flash Mob at the famous Juhu Beach in Mumbai.

Namashi-Amrin perform on Janabe Ali

The duo performed on their much-loved song, Janabe Ali, and the crowds erupted in cheers, applause, and whistles. Namashi and Amrin grooved to the beats with effortless grace, showcasing their dancing prowess and enigmatic chemistry.

After the performance, the actors enjoyed the famous Pav Bhaji, a popular street food in Mumbai, and clicked pictures with their fans. The event was a huge success, and the energy and enthusiasm of the crowd added to the already electric atmosphere.

Bad Boy is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner of Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on 28th April, 2023.

The movie's promotions are in full swing, and the dynamic duo of Namashi and Amrin's live Flash Mob has set the tone for what promises to be an exciting and unforgettable cinematic experience.

As the anticipation for Bad Boy continues to grow, fans and followers eagerly await more news and updates from the team. With such a talented and enthusiastic star cast, the movie is poised to make a splash at the box office and win over the hearts of audiences across the nation.