 Bad Boy actors Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin perform flash mob at Juhu Beach in Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBad Boy actors Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin perform flash mob at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

Bad Boy actors Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin perform flash mob at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

The duo performed on their much-loved song, Janabe Ali, and the crowds erupted in cheers, applause, and whistles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin are all set to dazzle the silver screen with their debut film, Bad Boy, which has been generating buzz for its mesmerizing songs and impressive star cast.

To ramp up the excitement for the movie, the actors treated their fans to a live Flash Mob at the famous Juhu Beach in Mumbai.

Read Also
Namashi Chakraborty’s Rowdy Dance and Amrin Qureshi’s prettiness In Bad Boy teaser, rings in the...
article-image

Namashi-Amrin perform on Janabe Ali

The duo performed on their much-loved song, Janabe Ali, and the crowds erupted in cheers, applause, and whistles. Namashi and Amrin grooved to the beats with effortless grace, showcasing their dancing prowess and enigmatic chemistry.

After the performance, the actors enjoyed the famous Pav Bhaji, a popular street food in Mumbai, and clicked pictures with their fans. The event was a huge success, and the energy and enthusiasm of the crowd added to the already electric atmosphere.

Bad Boy is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner of Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on 28th April, 2023.

The movie's promotions are in full swing, and the dynamic duo of Namashi and Amrin's live Flash Mob has set the tone for what promises to be an exciting and unforgettable cinematic experience.

As the anticipation for Bad Boy continues to grow, fans and followers eagerly await more news and updates from the team. With such a talented and enthusiastic star cast, the movie is poised to make a splash at the box office and win over the hearts of audiences across the nation.

Read Also
Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi on his debut with Bad Boy: 'As a newcomer, I don't have rights to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Salman Khan just confirm Palak Tiwari’s relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan? Actor says ‘She...

Did Salman Khan just confirm Palak Tiwari’s relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan? Actor says ‘She...

Adipurush filmmaker Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, gifts him statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Adipurush filmmaker Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, gifts him statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Bad Boy actors Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin perform flash mob at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

Bad Boy actors Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin perform flash mob at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

Adhyayan Suman says people didn't give him work to take revenge from father Shekhar Suman: 'Their...

Adhyayan Suman says people didn't give him work to take revenge from father Shekhar Suman: 'Their...

Niharika Konidela deletes all pictures of hubby's as rumours of divorce surface online

Niharika Konidela deletes all pictures of hubby's as rumours of divorce surface online