'Baby Dahiya Is Already Capturing Limelight': Divyanka Tripathi's Baby Bump Kick Video Melts Hearts Online, Netizens React- Watch VIDEO

Divyanka Tripathi's Baby Bump Kick Video Melts Hearts Online, Netizens React |

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been sharing heartfelt glimpses of her pregnancy journey, and fans are especially touched by one emotional moment she posted online. The video shows her baby kicking inside the womb, a tender sight that has melted hearts across social media. Another clip captures Divyanka lovingly stitching tiny outfits for her unborn child in both pink and blue, reflecting her joy and anticipation.

The actress shared a series of photos and videos with the caption, "Phases and moments." Since announcing her pregnancy, Divyanka has been actively posting updates, letting fans be part of her journey. One of the first pictures shows husband Vivek Dahiya kissing her baby bump in a tender moment of love and togetherness.

Another clip shows Divyanka receiving adorable gifts from children, adding to the emotional warmth of the post. In one of the pictures, she and Vivek are seen taking a selfie while watching The Devil Wears Prada 2, capturing a lighthearted moment amid their excitement.

However, it was the fourth video that truly won hearts online, showing Divyanka recording her baby’s movement as the little one kicks inside the womb. The remaining pictures feature her posing at different locations, each reflecting her glowing pregnancy phase.

As soon as the post went live, fans flooded the comments with love. One user wrote, "4th pic wali feeling bohot pyaari hai baby is kicking." Another commented, "This is so precious. 4th one has my heart." A third added, "4th one is so precious. baby Dahiya is already capturing the limelight... Can't wait anymore now." Many others congratulated the couple as they prepare to welcome their child.

Divyanka and Vivek announced their pregnancy in March 2026, calling it a “Plot twist after 10 years.” Reflecting on their journey, Divyanka shared, "Some journeys are not about rushing…They’re about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete…life adds the most beautiful chapter." She also added that she was still soaking in the moment and "smiling for no reason," ending the announcement with, "We are expecting." The couple also used the hashtag "10 saal baad."