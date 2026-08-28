Babita Singh Reporting Review: Barun Sobti, Nimisha Sajayan's Series Highlights In-Law Politics, A New 'Killer', But Is Too Slow | File photo

Babita Singh Reporting is about an under-estimated cop visiting her in-laws for the first time, who finds herself torn between uncovering the truth in a murder investigation and her own marriage related challenges.

Title: Babita Singh Reporting

Director: Ambiecka Pandit

Cast: Nimisha Sajayan, Anshuman Pushkar, Barun Sobti

Where: Amazon Prime

Rating: 2.5 Stars

Actors Performances

Nimisha Sajayan is effortless while she goes about her life, which includes snide remarks on her weight disguised predominantly as harmless conversation. There are times when one feels she would give it back to her in-laws, but instead she chooses to comply, and one always keeps guessing as to when would she finally give it back. Barun Sobti as the simpleton, in his almost guest appearance like role is seen in a different avatar. Anshuman Pushkar is excellent as the husband who while clearly in his mother and sister's side, is also devoted to his wife. His frank conversations with Nimisha after some unpleasant situations are handled well.

Story and Direction

What this series highlits is that though a lot of us keep talking about the politics which we face at the workplace, here we get to see the politics which a daughter in law faces from all sides, whether it is from her husband, her sister in law, her mother in law and other quarters.

I mean, some of these mother in laws can be just so effortlessly mean. And also the fact that marriages and similar functions can be extremely stressful affairs, and can also lead to all kinds of ugly emotional outbursts.

Also, if we want our police force to be happier, a system needs to be set in place so that they get at least the basic number of holidays which they require and which they deserve. Not being able to get a leave for even one festival when they are on the job takes a toll on them and their families. When are we going to address this?

The one achillees heel, however, that the series has, is that it is slow. Even though the 'killer' here shows us an important truth about life, and no doubt is a brave and different approach, the pace is what can test ones patience.

FPJ Verdict

Babita Singh Reporting is slow, but could be cathartic on many levels for different individuals.