Awarapan 2 Teaser Release Date Out; Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivam Pandit After 19 Years

Awarapan 2 Teaser Release Date Out |

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Awarapan 2 is one of the most anticipated sequels, and the teaser is set to be unveiled soon. The actor will finally return to the big screen as his iconic character, Shivam Pandit. With fans wondering whether he will be able to recreate the magic of the original film, the release date of the much-awaited teaser has now reportedly been revealed.

Awarapan 2 Teaser Release Date

According to a Pinkvilla report, the teaser of Awarapan 2 will be released on Monday, June 29, 2026. The date holds special significance as it marks 19 years of the cult classic Awarapan. The sequel's teaser, arriving on June 29 is said to be a tribute to the legacy of the original film.

A source told the outlet, "Producer Vishesh Bhatt will unveil the logo of Awarapan 2 anytime soon through a unique digital launch. The upcoming logo reveal will also announce the teaser release date."

The makers are reportedly planning a month-long promotional campaign for Awarapan 2 to build anticipation ahead of its release. The teaser launch will reportedly be followed by the film's music launch, which is said to be one of the movie's biggest strengths. The makers have reportedly finalized a soulful soundtrack that will also feature reimagined versions of songs from the original film, including Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta.

Awarapan 2 is slated to hit the theatres on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The sequel marks Emraan Hashmi's return as the beloved Shivam Pandit, a character that attained cult status after the release of Awarapan in 2007. Joining him in pivotal roles are Disha Patani and veteran actress Shabana Azmi. Backed by Vishesh Films, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar, known for acclaimed projects such as Filmistaan, Notebook and Ram Singh Charlie. With its nostalgic connection to the original film, soulful music and a fresh ensemble cast, Awarapan 2 is expected to be one of the most awaited releases of 2026.