Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Emraan Hashmi's Film & Sunny Deol Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 were released on Friday. While the former performed fantastically at the box office over the weekend, the latter failed to leave a mark despite a good jump on Independence Day. Now, all eyes are on the films' Monday collection.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Awarapan 2, during the weekend, collected Rs. 81.75 crore net at the box office in India. Now, on its fourth day, Monday, the movie is expected to show a drop at the box office, and as per early estimates, it might collect around Rs. 7-8 crore. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

So, in just four days, we can expect that the film will earn around Rs. 88-89 crore net at the box office in India.

Awarapan 2 Budget

Awarapan 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore. So, with such a fantastic weekend, the movie is already a hit at the box office.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Batwara 1947 collected Rs. 26.50 crore net at the box office in India during its first weekend. The film took a low opening at the box office but showed a good jump on the second day (Independence Day). However, on its third day, Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial once again saw a drop in numbers.

Now, on Monday, as per early estimates, the movie is heading for a dismal collection. It might just collect around Rs. 1.50-2 crore at the box office on its fourth day, taking the total to around Rs. 28-29 crore net, which is very disappointing.

Batwara 1947 Budget

According to reports, Batwara 1947 is made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. So, the film needs a miraculous jump at the box office to earn some respectable numbers. For now, it is heading to become a huge flop.