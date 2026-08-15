Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Independence Day Holiday To Do Wonders For Emraan Hashmi Starrer & Sunny Deol's Film

Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection | Instagram

On Friday, two big films clashed at the box office: Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947. Both movies received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but Awarapan 2 took a bumper opening at the box office, while Batwara 1947 took a slow start.

On its first day, Awarapan 2 minted Rs. 22 crore net in India, while Batwara 1947 collected only Rs. 5.75 crore net. However, on its second day, both movies are set to show a good jump at the box office.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

As per early estimates, we can expect Awarapan 2 to collect around Rs. 25-30 crore at the box office in India on its second day. So, its two-day collection can be around Rs. 50 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Awarapan 2 Budget

Reportedly, Awarapan 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore, so in just two days, the movie will surpass its budget at the box office. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer is on its way to becoming a super hit.

Finally, after 14 years, Emraan will get a hit.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 is also expected to show a jump at the box office and might collect around Rs. 10-12 crore on its second day. It will surely be a good jump after a dull start. However, the movie needs to show growth again on Sunday to collect a good amount during its first weekend.

For now, we can expect that by the end of its first weekend, the Sunny Deol-starrer might collect around Rs. 30 crore.

Batwara 1947 Budget

According to reports, Batwara 1947 is made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. So, after a good jump during the weekend, the film clearly needs to perform well at the box office during the weekdays as well.