Avrodh actor Shehzad Shaikh says, 'I have absolutely no problems doing bold scenes on screen.'

Shehzad Shaikh made his OTT debut with Avrodh Season 1. His portrayal of Sarthak in the drama got him appreciation. He is happy to be a part of the OTT wave that brought him much name and fame. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about the OTT boom, Shehzad says, “It was absolutely inevitable. But, yes the rise of streaming services to becoming the largest producers in the world quickly came as a surprise. Still, I guess no one is complaining, the more the merrier.”

About the difference he found between working in TV and OTT, he adds, “They are two different mediums all together. OTT shoots are extremely similar to film shoots, there is a luxury of time. It has a limited time frame, the story is short and we shoot it from the beginning to the end. As actors you have time to prepare and add more to the script to better our performance, whereas TV requires a special kind of skill. It requires you to deliver all of the above while taking the least amount of time possible and also bring conviction into script and work regardless of one’s feeling or state.”

Since there is less censorship on OTT, bold scenes and usage of cuss words are quite common. “I have absolutely no problems doing bold scenes on screen. As long as the story demands it out of the character and it is shot aesthetically in a secure environment, I am okay with it. As an actor I purely believe it’s not me, it's the character that I should focus on,” he explains.

Many opine that entertainment industry has exposed the audience to cuss words, extra marital affairs, sex and drugs. “I don’t agree. Such things already existed. Surprisingly, we have become slightly loud about them depending on what kind of circles you were in and frankly in streets such conversations are normal,” he avers.

The younger generation who wants to become actors is exposed to knowledge and information in the time of the internet. It has brought about a generation gap in the thought process in the industry. “I definitely believe there is a gap. Sometimes I don't relate to massive trends or things that might seem silly but other than that they have truly harnessed technology to their advantage and made the most out of any opportunity. And, these aren't really challenges, it just takes a matter of time and exposure to fix it,” he adds.

Moving forward, Shehzad wants to work with the finest producers and directors in the industry. “I'm pretty sure I can cater to and convert into whatever that is required of me as an actor. We have a small industry of not more than 50 people that make the real cut,” he concludes.