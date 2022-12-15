Avatar: The Way of Water tickets sold out at Rs 2,000 in Mumbai; here's how much it costs in other cities

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron's much-awaited film of the year, Avatar: The Way of Water, is all set to release in theatres on December 16. It is a sequel to Avatar that fans have been waiting for 13 years.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet, the film has created quite a lot of buzz before its release.

The bookings for the movie have already begun and most shows have put up houseful boards. The makers have decided to release the action drama in various formats like IMAX, 4DX 3D and 3D.

It may be mentioned that the tickets in Mumbai are quite expensive and after doing a little research, we found out that the most expensive ticket at a theatre in Mumbai's Lower Parel is priced at Rs 1,900. Yes, you read that right!

Tickets are also being sold at Rs 1000-1500 at several other multiplexes across the city.

On the other hand, for those planning to see the film in Delhi, will have to shell out anything between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500.

In Kolkata, the ticket prices start at Rs 650 and cap at Rs 950 for the evening show. Strangely, the night show is priced slightly lower at Rs 920.

In Bengaluru, the minimum ticket prices is at Rs 950. Most places are also selling tickets between Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,600. However, night show ticket prices at a theatre in the city are a massive Rs 1,900.

The film's theatrical release has been subject to repeated delays and will finally hit theatres on December 16, 2022.

The upcoming sci-fi-action movie will revolve around the story of the Sully family - Jake, Neytiri, and their children). The film will showcase how Jake and his wife manage to tackle the dangers to keep their family safe and fight battles to stay alive amid the tragedies.