Author Amish Tripathi ties the knot with fiancee Shivani at London

Amish Tripathi | File pic

Noted author and diplomat Amish Tripathi on Tuesday tweeted and informed about his marriage ceremony held at London on Monday. Tripathi and his better half Shivani reportedly united through a simple registration ceremony. He had announced his engagement ceremony with fiancee Shivani in January 2023.

48-year-old Tripathi tweeted and wrote, "A personal announcement: A moment comes in life when its beauty is in its simplicity. And more importantly, the wonderful woman you share the moment with. At a simple registration ceremony in London yesterday, with the blessings of Lord Shiva and our parents, and the love of our respective children, siblings, and siblings-in-law, Shivani and I tied the knot. We are now, husband and wife. Thank you all, for your love and support."

This is the novelist's second marriage. His first marriage with ex-wife Preeti Vyas ended years in 2020. He also informed that in the interest of the privacy of Shivani's children and his own child, his statement be considered the only public statement on the matter. Tripathi is known best for his Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series.

