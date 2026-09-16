'Aur Kitna Wish Mangega?': Salman Khan Pulls Varun Sharma's Leg As He Takes His Time Seeking Bappa's Blessings During Ganpati Visarjan—VIDEO

Salman Khan Pulls Varun Sharma's Leg During Ganpati Visarjan | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Salman Khan could not stop himself from poking fun at actor Varun Sharma during his brother Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 15. Several videos from the celebration went viral on social media, with one showing Salman pulling Varun’s leg as he waited for his turn to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa.

Salman Khan Teases Varun Sharma During Ganpati Visarjan

In the viral video, Salman was seen waiting behind Varun, who was busy offering his prayers before the visarjan. As Varun appeared to take his time seeking blessings, Salman couldn’t resist teasing him. The actor, then stood next to him, constantly poking at him, and then jokingly asked the Dilwale star, “Aur kitna wish mangega? Bhagwan zyaada nahi dega.” Varun and those around him were left amused by Salman’s playful remark.

Check out viral video:

Salman Waits For His Turn To Seek Bappa’s Blessings

The video captured a lighthearted moment between the two actors as they participated in Sohail’s Ganpati celebrations. Salman could be seen patiently waiting for Varun to finish his prayers before getting his own turn to seek Bappa’s blessings.

Salman Khan’s Casual Look For The Celebration

For the celebration, Salman opted for a casual look, wearing a black T-shirt with a sleeveless grey jacket and a navy blue beanie. Several other videos from the visarjan also surfaced online, showing Sohail Khan and Arhaan Khan dancing and enjoying the festivities.

Salman has regularly participated in Ganpati celebrations over the years and has often been seen attending aarti and visarjan ceremonies with his family and friends. This year too, the actor joined his brother Sohail and other guests as they bid farewell to Bappa amid music, dance and festive celebrations in Mumbai.

Salman Khan Work Front

Currrently, Salman is hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 20, which premiered on September 6, with 16 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house.

The theme of this season is 'Tathas Two,' where each contestant will get two lifelines.

Salman is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi, which stars him alongside Chitrangda Singh, which is set to release in 2026.

Salman's upcoming action film with producer Dil Raju has reportedly been titled Monster. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the pan-India project also stars Nayanthara and is targeting an Eid 2027 release.