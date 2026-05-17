Atlee & Priya Atlee Reveal Newborn Baby Daughter's Name 'Miyou' - Here's What It Means

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee officially revealed the name of their newborn daughter through a heartwarming social media announcement on Sunday (May 17).

The couple shared a soft pastel-themed post featuring the tiny hand of their baby girl. The visual also carried an emotional message that read, “A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts.”

Along with the image, Atlee and Priya introduced their daughter’s name to the world and explained the special meaning behind it. Sharing the post on Instagram, they wrote, “Our art of love now has a name 💕🧿 MIYOU — beauty, gentleness & love. With luv, MEER, PRIYA & ATLEE 💕🧿.”

What is the meaning of Miyou?

The name “Miyou” was especially appreciated for its unique sound and meaning, as the couple described it as symbolising beauty, gentleness and love.

The announcement instantly went viral, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings for the family.

Atlee and Priya are among the most loved celebrity couples in the South film industry and often share glimpses of their personal milestones with fans online.

Atlee announced the arrival of his second child with wife Priya Atlee on April 20.

Atlee and Priya, who got married in November 2014, welcomed their first child, a son named Meer, in January 2023. The name holds a special connection, as it is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Atlee is currently working on his upcoming film Raaka, which remains under production. The project has been generating attention ever since its first look was unveiled on Allu Arjun’s birthday.