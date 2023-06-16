Asur 2 Actress Anuritta K Jha's SHOCKING Revelation: I Was Taken Aback And Heartbroken When My Roles Were Cut

Anuritta K Jha | Pic: Instagram/anurittakjha

Anuritta K Jha is currently seen Kamini in Asur 2. Directed by Oni Sen, it is currently streaming on an OTT platform. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive interaction.

When asked how she feels to receive so much love for her character Kamini, she shares, “I am glad that show has done very well. The word of mouth really helped in getting so much love. The entire cast has done a fabulous job. I am really happy and you realise only when you receive appreciation that you needed this too. I was really waiting for it to come out but sometimes what happens is that your role gets edited out which happened in my last two projects but this time I was very calm about it.”

She adds, “Of course, I was taken aback when my roles were cut. I was heartbroken because I also contributed to the show in my full capacity. I felt that why even I shot for it. But, these things are not in my hands, there are economics attached to a show.”

The last year has been very fruitful for Anuritta, who had a handful of projects in her kitty. She was seen in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the popular web series Aashram 3. Sharing further on how she feels the change in her career at the moment, she tells, “I always choose my projects wisely. I should be excited to do a certain project. Aashram, of course, has a continuation of my character and is totally opposite to what I play in Asur 2. Although, the screen time is less in Rocketry, but it was an important role. Since things are opening up for everyone, I feel I should do more and more work. I want people to see me as a good actor. Last year, I was visible more than ever.”

Anuritta further explains, “Last year, I rejected about six projects and I am not proud of it. For me, it is important that the director has to be good. I had a fantastic experience working with Oni Sen on Asur 2. He has a crystal clear vision about his characters. As I play the evil Kamini, I thought of playing her in a funky way but he told me to calm down. He created a phenomenal world with Asur.”

Anuritta reveals that she is in a very steady space in her career at the moment. “I feel very powerful for the first time ever. I had always played very docile characters, be it Aashram or Rocketry but since Kamini of Asur 2 believes in killing people, it came as a lot of internalisation of the whole creative process to play it,” she concludes.