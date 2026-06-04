'Ask Papa To Treat People With Respect': Rajan Shahi's Daughter Ishika Trolled Over Now-Deleted Post On Animal Use In Tu Juliet Jatt Di

Rajan Shahi's Daughter Ishika Trolled Over Now-Deleted Post On Animal Use In Tu Juliet Jatt Di |

Rajan Shahi is a well-known name in the television industry. He is the producer behind some of the longest-running and highest-rated shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. His daughter, Ishika Shahi, recently landed in controversy after calling out Colors TV's Tu Juliet Jatt Di for allegedly using animals for entertainment. Although she reportedly deleted the Instagram Story within minutes, fans were quick to take screenshots and circulate them online. Several social media users criticised Ishika, with one writing, "Hypocrisy is just baffling."

Ishika took to Instagram to share a poster of Tu Juliet Jatt Di, featuring lead actors Jasmeet Kaur and Syed Raza sitting together on a horse. She captioned the post, "Why are animals being used for entertainment? (Or even marriages or any celebration) the same can be conveyed without using animal." A user later shared a screenshot of the now-deleted Story and wrote, "She deleted it now par yeh hypocrisy kya kehlati hai ? PS: I do get her point but the hypocrisy is just baffling."

As the post went viral, netizens were quick to react. One user commented, "How could she speak about other issues without mentioning her dad who is the flagbearer of half the issues of ITV?" Another wrote, "Her father is the key issue." A third user remarked, "Dear Ishika, first ask papa to treat people around him with respect and stop dehumanizing women vis his shows stopexploitinghumans." Another troll commented, "Beta pehle aap zara apne girbaan mein jhankiye...first go and count the number of horses used in the never ending generational stories of ur dad's show."

Who Is Ishika Shahi?

Ishika Shahi is a writer, creator, and creative producer associated with her father Rajan Shahi's production house, Director's Kut Productions. Apart from managing the production house's digital presence, she has also ventured into content creation and storytelling. Ishika has been credited with projects such as Jabb Zodiacs Met and Heer Sharma Gayi, and has spoken about creating fresh, youth-centric stories for modern audiences. She is also known to share her views on social and entertainment-related issues through her social media platforms.

Who Is Rajan Shahi?

Rajan Shahi is one of the most influential television producers in India and the founder of Director's Kut Productions. After beginning his career as a director in the 1990s, he went on to launch his own production house in 2007 and produced blockbuster shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Known for creating long-running family dramas, Rajan remains one of the most successful and powerful figures in the Hindi television industry.