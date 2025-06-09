Ashish Chanchlani Requests Paresh Rawal To Return As Babu Bhaiya In Hera Pheri 3: 'You Are Soul Of This Franchise'

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3 in May. Later, his co-star Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, filed a Rs 25 crore lawsuit against him for walking out of the film midway. While fans have expressed disappointment and urged Paresh to reprise his iconic role as Babu Bhaiya, popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also appealed to the 70-year-old actor, calling him the "soul of the Hera Pheri franchise."

After a fan requested Paresh to reconsider his decision to quit Hera Pheri 3, Ashish also chimed in by replying to Paresh's tweet and wrote, "Paresh sir, I am sure you must be feeling burnt out by Babu Bhaiya, its a tough situation for you that no one will understand. But we all genuinely request you to come back. You are truly the soul of this franchise. I hope you find a way."

Check it out:

It all started when a fan tagged Paresh on X (formerly Twitter), pleading, "Sir, please think once again about joining the Hera Pheri movie. You are the hero of this movie.' Replying to him, Paresh wrote, "NO… There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri," referring to himself, Akshay, and Suniel.

While Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty are confirmed to return in Hera Pheri 3, the role of Baburao remains uncertain after Paresh's exit

Recently, Akshay's lawyer claimed that Rawal was paid Rs 11 lakh and never raised any concerns about creative differences during his association with the film. They have accused him of an 'abrupt, unilateral, and mala fide' withdrawal after he had already begun filming for Hera Pheri 3.

Later, a source close to Paresh stated that he did not shoot for Hera Pheri 3. Speaking to IANS, the source said, "Calling someone like Paresh Rawal, a stalwart with four decades of iconic work, 'unprofessional' is not just unfair, it's laughable. Let's be clear: the film hadn't even started. There was a promo shoot, not a film schedule. The real shoot is planned for sometime next year. So, the idea that he 'walked out' is just the worst theatrical imagination at best."