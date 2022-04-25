Asha Parekh, Jackie Shroff felicitated at Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Awards

Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan, Pune, a Registered Public Charitable Trust established 32 years ago by the Mangeshkar Family, felicitated legends from the field of music, drama, art and more on April 24. Every year this event is held on this date as it coincides with the legend’s death anniversary.

His daughter and notable singer Usha Mangeshkar presided over the function and gave away the awards. The Vishesh Puraskar was awarded to actors Asha Parekh and Jackie Shroff for their dedicated services to the field of cinema.

Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar jointly stated, “In memory of Master Deenanathji, whose monumental contributions as a singer, musician and stage artiste have been an inspiration to the people of Maharashtra and India, the Mangeshkar family organises the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards to honour legends. We are glad that we have the love and support of the masses.”

In a musical programme held at the event, Roopkumar Rathod, Hariharan A and other singers paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing the nightingale’s immortal melodies. The singing legend breathed her last on February 6 this year.

