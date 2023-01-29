As 'Pathaan' becomes massive hit, Shah Rukh Khan greets fans who gathered outside Mannat; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan greeting and thanking fans on Sunday at his Mumbai residence Mannat. | Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, which released on January 25, managed to record historic numbers by collecting over ₹400 crore globally. The film marked Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after four years and his fan did not let him down as they thronged theaters, sang, danced and made his comeback a memorable one.

As his fans gathered outside Mannat on Sunday to celebrate the success of Pathaan, the King Khan could not hold himself back from greeting them. He acknowledged greeting of his fans who gathered outside his Mumbai residence amid box office success of his film, by stepping out and waving at them.

As per figures shared by trade analysts, Pathaan entered the ₹200-crore club in India.

On Day 4, January 28, Pathaan sailed past the ₹400-crore mark at the global box office.

Pathaan weekend box office estimates

According to Box Office India, 'Pathaan' might rule once again over the weekend, and if the pre-booking figures are to go by, the film might add another Rs 100 crore to its cashbox by the end of its first Sunday.

Early morning and post-midnight shows have been organised in the major metros given the ever-increasing demand for the SRK-starrer. Fanclubs of the superstar are also set to hold special screenings over the weekend, for which they have booked entire theatres.

Interestingly, the film has also recorded the biggest opening day figures for the careers of all the three stars in it -- SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.