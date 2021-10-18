Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB gave accused Gita, Quran or Bible based on their faith during counselling sessions

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son, Aryan Khan, was reportedly counselled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Khan, has been in jail since October 8 and was briefly in the custody of the NCB before that.

According to NDTV report, Aryan Khan promised to be a good citizen and serve the country. Khan promised to "make everyone proud of him", avoid wrongdoing and would work to help the poor and deprived.

The star kid was reportedly counselled by the anti-drug agency Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. "We counsel every arrested accused and it is done for two to three hour daily during custody," Wankhede told reporters when asked about Aryan Khan.



Wankhede also said that the accused caught in Mumbai drug bust were given Gita, Quran or Bible based on their faith. "The sessions involve priests from across religions and social workers in the field of fighting drugs", Wankhede said.

Meanwhile, on October 15, Aryan Khan. who was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Friday, informed jail officials.



According to the order of the High Court, all the accused or prisoners who are logged in the jail amid COVID-19 can talk to their family members twice a week via video call.

"Aryan was on the call for 10 minutes with his parents, and a jail official was present with him during the call," said the official.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

(with inputs from agency)

