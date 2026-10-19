Aruna Irani Resumes Work 2 Months After Husband Kuku Kohli's Death, Shares Emotional Video: 'Aap Sab Meri Aakhri Saas Tak...'

Veteran actress Aruna Irani has resumed work almost two months after the death of her husband, filmmaker Kuku Kohli. She recently shared an emotional video on social media, thanking her fans for standing by her during a difficult period in her life. Kuku Kohli died of a heart attack at the age of 77 on August 25, 2026.

Since his passing, Aruna has received an outpouring of love and support from fans. In her latest Instagram video, she acknowledged their encouragement and said it had helped her return to work.

Aruna Irani Shares Emotional Video After Kuku Kohli's Death

On Sunday, Aruna posted a video on Instagram in which she expressed gratitude to her well-wishers. Reflecting on the support she received after losing her husband, she said, “After Kuku Ji's death, for the love you all gave me and supported me, I am truly grateful. I couldn't believe that in my tough times you guys stood by me. It's because of your love and support that I am standing in front of you and am able to resume work again. Asha karti hoon ki aap sab, meri zindagi ki aakhri saas tak yun hi mere saath rahenge (I hope you guys will stand by me like this till my last breath).”

Kuku Kohli Dies of a Heart Attack at 77

Kuku Kohli, who was known for launching Ajay Devgn with Phool Aur Kaante, passed away on August 25. The filmmaker was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on August 24 after he began feeling unwell. His last rites were performed the following day, around noon.

Aruna was visibly emotional as she bid farewell to her husband at the cremation, surrounded by members of the Irani and Kohli families. Several people were seen helping her as she made her way to the cremation.

Several members of the film industry attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the filmmaker. Among those present were Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sham Kaushal and Rohit Shetty.

Kuku Kohli directed several films during his career, including Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Kohram and Anari No. 1. He is survived by his wife, Aruna Irani, and his daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.