Article 370 Vs Crakk Box Office Collection: Yami Gautam's Film Beats Vidyut Jammwal's Sports Action Thriller On Day 1

Yami Gautam and Priyamani's Article 370, directed by Aditya Jambhale, hit the big screens on February 23 and received a decent response from the audience on the first day. The film is facing a box office clash with Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi's Crakk.

According to media reports, Article 370 collected Rs 5.75 crore on Friday. On the other hand, on Day 1, Crakk managed to earn Rs 4 crore. It looks like both the films have made most of the discounted ticket prices on Cinema Lovers Day.

Article 370 box office collection

The Yami Gautam-starrer was referenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his speeches, undoubtedly prompting many to watch it out of curiosity.

Another things that has worked in favour of the film is the discounted ticket prices of Rs 99 per ticket. Reportedly, the Aditya Dhar production has seen impressive advance bookings in the top three national chains. The film sold nearly 1,25,000 tickets in PVR INOX and Cinepolis for its opening day alone.

Crakk box office collection

Although morning and afternoon shows of Crakk experienced low occupancy on Friday, there was a notable surge in attendance for the night shows.

Article 370 has clearly managed to beat Crakk but it may be mentioned here that the budget for Yami's film is reportedly lower than Vidyut's action movie.

About Article 370 & Crakk

In Article 370, Yami has stepped into the shoes of an intelligence officer on a mission to safeguard the nation against looming threats. Article 370 presents a powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir. The government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Set against the backdrop of true events, the film offers audiences a narrative woven with political intrigue, threats to national security, and pulse-pounding action sequences.

On the other hand, directed by Aditya Datt, Crakk unleashes rip-roaring action, adventure and a variety of sports stunts becoming India’s first-ever action sports drama. It also features Amy Jackson in a pivotal role.