'Army Of The Dead' review: Action sequences sewn together on a wafer-thin script

Zack Snyder has had issues previously as well with the length of his movies, and his latest offering, Army Of The Dead, suffers from the same again. At 148 minutes the editing of the movie by Dody Dorn comes out as unnecessarily lengthy for something that looks like a video game mission set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Zack began his directorial journey with Dawn Of The Dead (2004), and now after 17 years, seeing Army Of The Dead, it feels like Zack hardly had a growth trajectory in the way he shoots a zombie heist action film. Apart from getting alpha zombies, who basically can take orders from humans, there’s hardly anything new.

The film’s core plot is that of a father-daughter relationship. Bit, it is bereft of any real emotional impact. Besides that, there is no story at all and it comes out more like a splurge of action sequences all sewn together.