Armaan Ralhan to reprise his role in Shoorveer 2

Post-romancing Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot's song, Armaan Ralhan will be seen in Shoorveer's second season

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Actor Armaan Ralhan, who was recently seen in Phone Bhoot's song 'Jau Jaan Se' opposite Katrina Kaif, is all set to be a part of Shoorveer 2.

As per sources, it has been said that the actor is in talks with the makers and will be reprising his role in a fierce and powerful avatar.

The source close to the actor reveals, "There have been talks going around for the sequel for the show and Armaan will reprise his role in this part too. Armaan had undergone massive transformation for the first part and he is putting his heart and soul in prepping for season 2. The audience could see a new shade of Armaan through this show and I believe in season 2 people will love him more as his character is quite intense and very different.”

To the unversed, Armaan had portrayed the character of a fighter pilot in the first instalment of Shoorveer.

Directed by Kanishka Varma, the series also stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Armaan has a few unannounced projects.

article-image

