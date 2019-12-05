Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella accidentally reveals her nipples in public

Gabriella during an interview with Mid-Day opened up about life after having a baby. She said, her life now revolves around her son and Arjun has been a god partner. She revealed Arjun’s relationship with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra is so good that she wishes to bond just the way with Arik too.

Revealing that the girls love Arik, Gabriella said, “They love him. I see the relationship they have with Arjun, and it’s one of respect but they are friends too. I wish to have the same one with Arik when he grows up.”

Demetriades went on to say she never imagined having kids as a teenager, "I was never one of those people who thought of having a baby. I am actually the youngest of my friends, and we would have conversations such as 'ok, is it time to have a baby yet?' I would even look at people having babies, and think 'I don't know if I want to do this'.”

She elaborated that it was as natural as it could be, “But it all happened very organically, and it may sound like a cliche now, but it's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I used to think I was in love [with Rampal], but then Arik happened..."