Arjun Rampal Marries Longtime Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades In Goa After 8 Years Of Togetherness; Wedding Pictures Yet To Be Shared

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades married |

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has married his longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades. The couple reportedly tied the knot in Goa and registered their marriage at the Bardez Sub-Registrar’s Office, according to India Today.

Arjun and Gabriella have been together since 2018 and share two sons. The actor had earlier confirmed their engagement during an appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast. So far the couple has not posted the wedding pictures on social media.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' Relationship

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades first met in 2018 through mutual friends. Gabriella had previously revealed that they would often run into each other at social gatherings before they finally connected. She said they “hit it off” when they first met, and their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship.

Arjun has also spoken about their first meeting, revealing that they bonded over their shared love for food. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said they were discussing food when they met through common friends and that their conversation about being foodies became a “deal maker.”

The couple kept their relationship relatively private initially. In April 2019, they publicly announced that they were expecting their first child together. Arjun shared a picture with Gabriella, who was pregnant at the time, and described the new chapter as a chance to “start all over again.”

Their relationship has continued for several years, with Arjun previously explaining that he and Gabriella consider themselves married even without a legal marriage. In a 2024 interview, he said, “Marriage is just a piece of paper. We are already married.” He also said that Gabriella and his daughters from his previous marriage share a good relationship.