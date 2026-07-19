Arjun Kapoor Spotted With Sahiba Bali At Lord's During India Vs England 3rd ODI, Sparks Dating Rumours

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and actress-content creator Sahiba Bali were spotted together at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England third ODI match on Sunday (July 19). Photos and videos of the duo from the stadium have now gone viral on social media, leaving fans wondering if there's more than friendship between them.

The two were seen enjoying the match while twinning in blue outfits, with several visuals showing them together in the stands. Their appearance has reignited dating rumours, with many social media users asking, "What's cooking?"

Some users also went to the extent of congratulating them.

Congratulations to Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/hz7d478D0f — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 19, 2026

The buzz comes just days after Sahiba wished Arjun on his birthday with a playful Instagram story. Sharing a photo of the actor, she wrote, "HBD to sabka bestieee Stop losing more weight eat some cake." Arjun responded to the birthday wish with a message that caught fans' attention. Replying to her story, he wrote, "Waiting for u to join me."

Few days back, Shahiba Bali wished Arjun Kapoor a happy birthday and in return Arjun Kapoor made an offer to join him 👀



Today, both Spotted in the royal box London.



What's cooking 👀 pic.twitter.com/lC690XGvOV — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 19, 2026

Reacting to their now-viral picture, a user commented, "They're together?Wasn't she with someone else?"

Another wrote, "Bhai, she's gone with Kullu to watch the match, and since Arjun Kapoor is his friend, she's gone to meet him, and Sahiba herself had previously denied the dating rumors with him and Arjun Kapoor."

Neither Arjun nor Sahiba has reacted to the dating rumours or commented on the nature of their relationship.

It may be mentioned that Sahiba had earlier clarified that she is single and that her highly-shipped dynamic with content creator Kullu is strictly platonic and professional.

On the other hand, Arjun was in a long-term relationship with actress Malaika Arora. They began dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2024, shocking everyone. The couple often faced trolling due to their age gap of nearly 12 years, with Malaika being older than Arjun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. He also recently made an appearance on Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa.