'Arijit Singh's Voice Is Pure Magic': Tu Hi Disda Song From Bhooth Bangla Out; Netizens Praise Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbir's Romantic Track

Tu Hi Disda From Bhooth Bangla Out | YouTube

After the song Ramji Aake Bhala Karenge and the teaser, the makers of Bhooth Bangla have now released a new track of the film titled Tu Hi Disda. It is a romantic track featuring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, composed by Pritam, and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.

Akshay took to social media to share the song with his fans and wrote, "It’s always special to collaborate with you! As always, thank you #ArijitSingh for adding your magical voice to #TuHiDisda (sic)." Check out the post below...

It’s always special to collaborate with you! As always, thank you #ArijitSingh for adding your magical voice to #TuHiDisda ❤️



Song out now: https://t.co/NMGC47Yxmu#BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻 pic.twitter.com/qt7AyeGdld — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 24, 2026

It is a sweet, romantic track; shot wonderfully against the backdrop of scenic beauty. Akshay and Wamiqa's chemistry is fine, but what grabs our attention the most is that the former is looking very young in the song.

Netizens Impressed With Bhooth Bangla Song

Well, netizens are quite impressed with the Tu Hi Disda song. A netizen tweeted, "Arijit’s soulful voice + Akshay Kumar’s effortless charm make this Bhoot Bangla song pure magic! 🎶 If the songs are this good, the film is surely heading for a blockbuster. (sic)"

Another X user wrote, "OMG I this is absolutely Chartbuster. You are look amazing and good @akshaykumar Sir especially with @WamiqaG looking cute together. I can't wait (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Arijit’s voice is pure magic again! ❤️ Tu Hi Disda feels like a soulful chartbuster already. Akshay paaji & Wamiqa’s chemistry in those misty scenes is beautiful. Can’t wait for the full horror-comedy ride, #BhoothBangla on 10th April! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Bhooth Bangla Cast

Apart from Akshay and Wamiqa, Bhooth Bangla also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav. With such an amazing star cast and Priyadarshan directing the movie, the expectations from Bhooth Bangla are quite high.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla is slated to release on April 10, 2026, just three weeks after the release of Dhurandhar 2. So, everyone is keen to know whether Bhooth Bangla will be able to make a mark at the box office or not.