Archana Puran Singh's Son Ayushmaan Sethi Gets Engaged To Samiksha Shetty, Couple Shares Dreamy Proposal Photos

Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's son Ayushmaan Sethi is engaged to Samiksha Shetty. The couple announced the happy news on social media on Thursday (October 29), sharing pictures from their romantic proposal in Capri, Italy, where they are currently vacationing.

The pictures capture Ayushmaan proposing to Samiksha against a beautiful backdrop of a cliff and a clear blue sky. Samiksha is seen showing off her engagement ring, while another picture captures Ayushmaan kissing her on the cheek. The couple's post offers a glimpse into the special moment as they begin this new chapter of their relationship.

Sharing the pictures, Ayushmaan and Samiksha wrote, "Of all the places in the world, of all the lives we could've lived, somehow we found each other. And we'd choose each other every single time. Here's to every lifetime together (red heart, ring, and evil eye emojis) (sic)."

Celebrities Congratulate Ayushmaan Sethi And Samiksha Shetty

Soon after the announcement, several celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Actress Kubbra Sait expressed her excitement, writing, "Excuse me I'll just SCREAAAAAM AGAAAAINNNN and come back for more!!!! OUR GIRL IS TAKEN ?? congrats."

Rhea Chakraborty also reacted to the post, commenting, "Mine", followed by a red heart emoji. Shibani Akhtar congratulated Samiksha and Ayushmaan, writing, "Congrats darling this is amazing".

Rakul Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Anshula Kapoor were among the others who extended their wishes to the newly engaged couple.

Ayushmaan Sethi And Samiksha Shetty's Relationship

Speculation about Ayushmaan and Samiksha's relationship had been doing the rounds for some time. Samiksha has frequently appeared in the family vlogs, where she is seen spending time with Archana, Parmeet and their sons.

Meanwhile, Ayushmaan's elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi, has also made his relationship with actor Yogita Bihani official. Samiksha, Ayushmaan, Aaryamann and Yogita have often featured together in vlogs, sharing moments from their time together in London, UK.