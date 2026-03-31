April Fool's Day 2026: When Bollywood Used To Fool Us |

April 1st is all about harmless pranks, and Bollywood seems to have won the lifetime achievement award for fooling us. Long before the ‘copy vs. inspire’ debate became a thing, filmmakers mixed their favorite Hollywood plots and had us buying tickets thinking, 'Kya original storyline hai.' Well, this April Fool’s Day, let’s take a look at some Bollywood films that completely fooled us, making us believe they were original while secretly borrowing ideas from Hollywood classics.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke- Houseboat

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, is often said to take more than just ‘inspiration’ from the Hollywood rom-com Houseboat, featuring Cary Grant and Sophia Loren. Both films revolve around a man overwhelmed by mischievous children, until a woman enters, restores order, and inevitably, steals his heart. Coincidence? Or just Bollywood doing what it does best, adding songs to someone else’s storyline.

Yes Boss- For Love or Money

Yes Boss, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, feels like a Bollywood remix of the Hollywood film For Love or Money. Both stories centre around an ambitious man torn between climbing the career ladder and choosing love. While Yes Boss added its signature dose of music, drama, and charm, the core conflict remains strikingly similar. Still, copied or not, the film struck a chord with audiences and turned out to be a commercial success, proving that a good story (borrowed or otherwise) still works with the right tadka.

Baazigar- A Kiss Before Dying

Baazigar, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic films, is often believed to be an unofficial remake of A Kiss Before Dying. That unforgettable rooftop scene bears a strong resemblance to a similar moment in the Hollywood film. Many viewers have pointed out similarities in scenes, dialogues, and even shot compositions. In fact, some cheeky critics have joked that the only truly original thing in Baazigar was the wardrobe. Savage!

Race- Goodbye Lover

Race is often compared to Goodbye Lover. The tangled web of love triangles, betrayal, and shifting loyalties feels quite familiar. Even Anil Kapoor’s quirky detective character is said to echo a similar role played by Ellen DeGeneres. And just when you thought it couldn’t get more ‘inspired’, the hit song Pehli Nazar Mein is often claimed to resemble the Korean track Sarang Hae Yo. Looks like Race wasn’t just fast-paced, it was globally sourced.

Satte Pe Satta from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Satte Pe Satta is loosely adapted from the Hollywood musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Both follow the story of seven brothers, whose lives take a turn when the eldest gets married and brings home a wife who is less than impressed with their wild ways. She then takes it upon herself to civilise the chaos, essentially turning into a one-woman finishing school. The Bollywood version, starring Amitabh Bachchan, spices things up with action, suspense, and a criminal subplot.

Bichhoo- Leon: The Professional

Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji's Bichhoo draws heavy inspiration from the cult classic Leon: The Professional. Both movies explore the emotional transformation of a hardened killer through an unlikely bond. However, Bollywood made a few notable tweaks, the female lead is an adult, there’s a clear romantic angle, and instead of a plant, our desi assassin keeps a scorpion as his companion. Subtle? Not quite. Memorable? Definitely.

Shaukeen (1981) – Boys’ Night Out (1962)

Shaukeen and Boys' Night Out share a rather cheeky premise, older men attempting to add some excitement to their otherwise dull lives with the help of a young woman. In Shaukeen, three men in their sixties set out on a trip hoping for a little adventure, only to find themselves entangled in an awkward situation involving their driver’s love interest. Meanwhile, Boys’ Night Out follows a similar setup, except the woman turns out to be a student researching suburban male fantasies. Moral of the story? In Bollywood, inspiration often travels first class from Hollywood.