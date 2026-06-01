'Apni Khoobsurati Ka Istemaal Karke...': Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Teases Girija Oak Over Her 'National Crush' Tag

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Teases Girija Oak Over Her 'National Crush' Tag |

Kangana Ranaut and Girija Oak are set to share screen space in their upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. During a recent interview, Girija recalled the time when she was declared the "national crush." Reacting to it, Kangana quipped, "Please apni khoobsurati ka istemaal kar ke hamara film bhi promote kariye."

Recalling the moment, Girija said, "Mere ek podcast ki clip viral ho gayi... usme main kaisi dikhti hoon ispe bhot chaarcha hon lagi." The actress had gone viral for appearing in a blue-coloured saree in the podcast. Reflecting on the attention she received, she added, "At the end of the day, mujhe aisa lagne laga ki ye to mera achievement hi nahi hai na, ye to mere genes hain." Reacting to her statement, Kangana asked, "Acha aapki beauty ke liye (viral hui)." The host then pointed out that Girija was downplaying the fact that she had become a national crush.

Kangana further responded to Girija's story, saying, "Are aap national crush rahi hain. This is unbelievable. We are very happy that you are in our film." She then jokingly suggested that Girija use her beauty to help promote the film.

Speaking about being called the national crush, Girija said, "Ye kisi bhi cheez ka national hona, iska certificate kaha milta hai?" She further added that Kangana's national recognition is legitimate, but she was unsure about the legitimacy of her own "national crush" tag. In response, Kangana jokingly pointed towards the host and called him the internet's "devta."

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film is a thriller drama inspired by true events from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Directed and written by Manoj Tapadia, the film is based on the extraordinary bravery of the staff at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital, who reportedly helped save around 400 patients while terrorists wreaked havoc across the city. Instead of focusing on the attackers, the film highlights the courage, sacrifice and humanity shown by nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel and hospital staff during one of India's darkest nights. Kangana reportedly plays a nurse in the film, while Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan also feature in pivotal roles. Produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.