'Apne Mata-Pita Ko Judge Bana Ke Bithaye': Sunil Pal's Fresh Dig At Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 Amid Ongoing Feud- Watch VIDEO |

Senior comedian Sunil Pal was recently asked whether he would appear as a guest on Samay Raina’s upcoming show India’s Got Latent Season 2. Responding sarcastically, Sunil said he would prefer not to be a part of the show, calling it “too big” for someone like him. He also went on to suggest that Samay should invite his own parents to sit on the panel.

Sunil said, "Main to nahi jaunga kyunki itna bada show hai mere layak nahi hai. Main chota artist hoon." The senior comedian further added, "Samay Raina ka jo show bana hai isme judge bana ke, jaise Kapil Sharma ke show mein Archana Puran Singh baithti hai, waise Samay Raina ke season mein, 2 hai na? waha do logon ko bithaye, apne mata ji ko, sagi maa ko aur sage pitaji ko bithaye." He concluded by saying, "Aur unke saamne ye show kare."

Samay Raina was right in his interview that Sunil Pal is frustrated from inside. pic.twitter.com/kcRC1LXOE9 — Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) May 23, 2026

The row between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina began during the massive controversy surrounding Samay’s YouTube show India's Got Latent. The show landed in legal trouble and faced backlash after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an explicit remark during one of the episodes, leading to multiple FIRs and public outrage.

Amid the controversy, Sunil Pal strongly criticised Samay and the show’s content in several interviews and videos. According to viral clips shared online, Sunil had demanded strict action against the comedians involved and reportedly even said that people like Samay and Ranveer were “spoiling the youth.”

Months later, Samay finally reacted to Sunil’s remarks during an appearance on The Longest Interview podcast. Responding to the criticism, Samay said, "I don't think about him," and added that he feels people who constantly speak negatively about others are “going through something.” He further called Sunil a “frustrated man” who lacks “mental peace.”

Despite their ongoing public feud, Sunil Pal and Samay Raina recently appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show during a special World Laughter Day episode hosted by Kapil Sharma. The episode also featured podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and quickly grabbed attention online because of the awkward yet hilarious interaction between Sunil and Samay.

During the episode, both comedians roasted each other on stage. Sunil referred to his earlier criticism of Samay and joked, "Joh samajh mein nahi aata woh samaj mein nahi aata," while Samay hit back with sharp one-liners, saying, "Whatever abusive words I have learned, it is from Sunil Pal's videos." Their banter soon became one of the most talked-about moments from the episode.