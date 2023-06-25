Anupama Solanki On Shooting With Transgenders For Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani: Our Society Gives Them Lots Of Respect But No Work

Anupama Solanki |

Actress Anupama Solanki, who plays the role of Kalawati in Dangal TV's show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, recently got the opportunity to shoot with transgenders, and she learnt a lot from the experience. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about the shoot, Anupama says, “It was a great experience with transgender actresses. They are very good actors and I appreciate Shoonya Square Productions for giving them work. My transgender co-actor’s name was Anu and she was very happy to meet me because my nickname is also Anu. She was with her team and she was giving respect to her guru maa. I mean they are very loyal wherever they work. So, I learned loyalty from them.”

She adds, “It is very sad that we are in the 21st century and they are not getting what they deserve. It is each and every citizen’s responsibility to give them work. As everyone knows they are very hard working and creative. In my recent episodes, few transgenders have performed very well. It’s so much better compared to another actor, who was playing a transgender. In the future, I will take social initiative for transgenders. Our society gives them a lot of respect and love but they don’t give work.”

Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani has completed 600 successful episodes and the entire team is celebrating the milestone. Anupama is happy with all the love and progression. “The show has also secured the number one slot on Dangal TV. I am extremely excited about our achievements. It is a huge honour for any production house, actors and crew when a show they are making completes 600 Episodes. It was not easy to complete this journey amid shows going off air within months of going on air and also the huge competition in today’s time. I am playing the negative lead in this show and responsibilities have become all the more now,” she explains.

When asked what’s the biggest learning from Kalawati, she replies, “To begin with, this character is extremely challenging. You have to wear mythological attire that isn’t easy to carry and deliver perfectly. You cannot fool the audience. Recently, we have seen what happened with Adipurush. They think that the Indian audience is innocent and won’t complain. The language is also not easy to remember and deliver. Being an extremely stylish urban girl, I never imagined this kind of character would suit me but Shoonya Square Productions and Dangal TV had this trust in me and deemed me fit for it and I can’t thank them enough. I am loving this new vamp makeover that Kalawati got. I know viewers hate me like anything, but in real life I can’t even harm an ant. I am a totally spiritual and positive person,” she concludes with a smile.