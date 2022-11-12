Anupam Kher shares, 'The trekking was difficult as it was tough and cold but we all could do anything for Uunchai'

Anupam Kher | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Anupam Kher is currently seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Uunchai. The film, which is helmed by Sooraj R Barjatya, released on November 11. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Rajshri Productions is known to be making films on friendship. Their film Dosti (1964) was also a hit back in the days. Anupam agrees and says, “Sooraj is a great friend of mine. I did my first film Saaransh with him. He was the fifth assistant in that film. Thereafter I did Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and now Uunchai is my fifth film with him.”

Elaborating more about his association with the production house, Anupam adds, “They have provided me with their roof hence I can be their pillar (smiles). The film is different. It’s about friendship, hope and the background is Mount Everest so it takes the film to another level.”

Anupam loves to trek in real life and recalls his experience while shooting for the film. “I hail from a mountainous region, thus I enjoyed trekking and loved every moment of it. It was difficult as it was tough terrain and it was cold enough to climb up and down the mountains. But we all could do anything for this film,” he reveals.

When asked about working with his co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani, Anupam gushes, “It was great working with the entire cast. They all knew their job. When you work with actors who are well versed in their craft you also get to learn from them and work becomes easy. I got to work with Amitji after a few years. With Boman we have been working together after some time. Recently, I have done a few films with Neena (Gupta). This is my first film with Sarikaji. Sooraj knows his subject very well. He knows what he wants from the film. His explanation has clarity.”

Sooraj’s films are very elaborate and highlight quite a few of Indian festivities. When asked which festival will the audience get to see in this film, Anupam states, “The festival of life.”

Anupam is a busy actor and has several projects in his kitty. He shares, “I am doing Kangana’s (Ranaut) Emergency. I also have IB 71. After that, I will be doing Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz 2. I have also produced one film with K.C. Bokadia. The director of this film is Gajendra Ahire. The tentative title of this film is Signature. I am also doing a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao but I cannot talk about it. Vamsee is the director and Ravi Teja is in the film. I am also doing a Tamil film Connect.”

On a parting note, we ask Anupam what Uunchai means to him. “Uunchai for me is trying your possibilities. Looking for new horizons. It also means Sooraj’s film,” he concludes.