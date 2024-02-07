Anupam Kher On His Bollywood Journey: 'Came To Mumbai With ₹37, Now We're Talking About My 540th Film'

Anupam Kher | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will next be seen in the family entertainer Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay with Saiee Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa. Directed by G Ashok, the film is all set to hit the big screens on February 16. The trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of the lead actors, director and producers.

During the event, Kher looked back at his 40-year journey as an actor in the film industry and being a part of nearly 540 films. The actor said that he still works as a newcomer and doesn't like being called a 'veteran'.

"This is my 532nd film and to be able to survive for 40 years in the industry, I believe, one should work as a newcomer. I feel scared when people call me a 'veteran'. This is the world's way of telling you how they look at you. But I want to look at myself in a completely different way. Of course, I bring in my experience and love in any film that I'm doing... but earlier I was running fast nowhere and now I'm walking slowly somewhere," he said.

Opening up about the ups and downs in his film career, the 68-year-old actor said, "Until you don’t taste sourness in life, you don’t understand true happiness. It wouldn’t be a journey if the roads were without any hurdles. There is a saying, I built my caste with the stones thrown at me… So yes, there should be difficulties in life, there should be ups and downs only then you can live a life and enjoy it. It wouldn’t be as much fun if the road ahead of me was simple and smooth."

He added, "I welcome problems, I am a sum total of my failures and my bad experiences but I don’t remember them. There is so much to look forward to in life. I am very fortunate. In 1981, I came with Rs 37 to this city and today I am talking about my 540th film, what more can I ask for? I am very happy."

Kher was last seen in The Freelancer - The Conclusion which released on an OTT platform on December 15. Besides Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, he will be seen in films like Emergency and Signature.